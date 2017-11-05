Alec Baldwin Departs Twitter After Being Criticized for Rose McGowan Comments

Perhaps the man he plays on "SNL" should follow suit.

Alec Baldwin is stepping away from Twitter. The actor announced his decision on, well, Twitter yesterday after comments he made about Rose McGowan and Harvey Weinstein were criticized. Asked why “nobody said anything” about the actress, Baldwin said during an interview with PBS NewsHour that “what happened was that Rose McGowan took a payment of $100,000 and settled her case with him. And it was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case.”

“It is w some degree of sadness that I will suspend posting on this, a TWITTER account, for a period of and in the current climate,” began Baldwin’s series of tweets.

“It was never my intention, in my public statements, to ‘blame the victim’ in the many sexual assault cases that have emerged recently. I simply posited that the settlement of such cases certainly delayed justice, though I am fully aware that those settlements were entered into w the understanding that settlement is wise, intimidated into believing so. My heart goes out to all such victims. My goal is to do better in all things related to gender equality. Au revoir.”

Asia Argento was unimpressed with Baldwin’s comments, tweeting that “you’re either a complete moron or providing cover for your pals and saving your own rep. Maybe all three.” Hours later, Baldwin went on to reprise his role as Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”