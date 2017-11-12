‘All the Money in the World’ Reshoots Will Probably Cost More Than $10 Million

It's not quite all the money in the world, but it's still pretty expensive.

Ridley Scott’s decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in “All the Money in the World” won’t be cheap. Variety reports that the unprecedented move, which came in reaction to numerous accusations of sexual misconduct being made against the Oscar-winning actor, “will likely be north of $10 million to the film’s budget.”

That’s quite the sum, especially considering the film’s production budget was already reported at $40 million. The reshoots are expected to take between eight and 10 days and involve Michelle Williams (who’s currently shooting “Venom”) and Mark Wahlberg (who’s promoting “Daddy’s Home 2”).

“All the Money in the World” was originally set to have its world premiere at AFI Fest this Thursday, November 16; that screening has been canceled, but Scott and Sony still plan to have the film ready in time for its scheduled release of December 22.