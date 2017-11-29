‘All The Money in the World’ Trailer: Christopher Plummer Makes His Debut After Replacing Kevin Spacey

Spacey has been removed from the Ridley Scott film following numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” has revealed its first look at Christopher Plummer in the role of J. Paul Getty. The role was originally played and completed by Kevin Spacey, but director Ridley Scott decided to remove the actor from the movie after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Plummer stepped in after previously auditioning for the part years ago.

“All the Money in the World” tells the story of the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the attempts made by his mother (Michelle Williams) and a former CIA operative (Mark Wahlberg) to bargain with his grandfather to get the money required to free him.

Ridley Scott only started re-shooting Spacey’s scenes with Plummer in them on November 20, but it appears he’s already done and cutting the film to have it ready for its December 22 release date.

“I’ve done it. I’ve been shooting since Monday [Nov. 20] and in with the editor every night since then,” Scott told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re not dealing with celluloid anymore; it’s all digital, and I send [the footage each day] to [editor Claire Simpson] and she cuts it, and I can go in and look after shooting. Everything I’ve shot is already in [the final cut] up through yesterday morning.”

The director admits the studio told him he’d never be able to get it done, to which he told them that he could easily deliver. Scott never intended to push the release date back. To re-shoot Spacey’s scenes, stars Williams and Wahlberg agreed to return to set and finish the new version of the film.

“When this idea was hatched, I immediately started to feel better,” Williams told EW. “This doesn’t do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong. And it sends a message to predators — you can’t get away with this anymore. Something will be done.”

“All the Money in the World” opens in theaters December 22. Watch the first footage below.