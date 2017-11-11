‘Supergirl’ Producer Andrew Kreisberg Suspended as Warner Bros. Investigates Sexual Harassment Accusations

He also executive-produces "Arrow," "The Flash," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

Andrew Kreisberg, who executive-produces “Supergirl” and “Arrow,” has been suspended by Warner Bros. TV Group as the studio investigates allegations of sexual harassment made against him. Variety reports that, “according to 15 women and four men who have worked with him,” Kreisberg has “engaged in a pattern of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact over a period of years.”

“We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg,” Warner Bros. TV Group said in a statement provided to Variety. “We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.”

Kreisberg, who also serves as an executive producer on “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” denies the allegations. Variety’s report adds that, according to its 19 sources, he’s accused of “frequently touching people without their permission, asking for massages from uncomfortable female staff members, and kissing women without asking. Almost every source cites a constant stream of sexualized comments about women’s appearances, their clothes, and their perceived desirability.”

In his denial, Kreisberg told Variety that “I have made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized. Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek.”

One woman who spoke to Variety said that “the workplace feels unsafe,” while another claimed that Kreisberg “scares people.” Read the full report here.