Angela Lansbury on Sexual Harassment: ‘Women Must Sometimes Take Blame, I Really Do Think That’

The "Murder She Wrote" actress is facing backlash after sharing a controversial opinion on sexual harassment.

2 hours ago

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Angela Lansbury is facing backlash after sharing controversial opinions on sexual harassment in an interview with The Telegraph. The “Murder She Wrote” actress was asked about the recent harassment allegations plaguing Hollywood, to which she said that sometimes women are to blame for sexual harassment because ” they go out of their way to make themselves attractive” to men.

“We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that,” Lansbury said. “Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped.”

“There are two sides to this coin,” she continued. “We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today…Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be. There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now – it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point.”

Lansbury’s comment goes against many of the women in Hollywood who have condemned executives like Harvey Weinstein and actors such as Kevin Spacey for alleged harassment and abuse. While the actress certainly isn’t defending the actions of the harassers, her opinion that women are to blame in some circumstances is drawing ire from fans on social media.

