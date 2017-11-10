Annette Bening Set for Museum of the Moving Image Salute, Willem Dafoe Named SBIFF Cinema Vanguard, and Many More

As awards season takes over Hollywood, keep up with all the ins, outs, and big accolades with our bi-weekly Awards Roundup column.

– Annette Bening will be honored by Museum of the Moving Image at its 31st annual Salute on December 13 in New York. The news was announced by Michael Barker and Ivan L. Lustig, Co-Chairmen of the Museum’s Board of Trustees. The evening will feature cocktails, dinner, and an award presentation, featuring clips from Bening’s career introduced by her friends and colleagues.

Barker said in an official statement, “On screen, stage, and television, Annette Bening is one of America’s finest living actresses. From her Broadway debut in Tina Howe’s ‘Coastal Disturbances’ to her emotionally complex performance last year in ’20th Century Women’ and now as movie star Gloria Grahame in the upcoming ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,’ her stunning range as an actress has always been staggering and uncompromising. =We at the Museum of the Moving Image have wanted to honor her for some time but there is no question in our minds that this is so obviously her moment.”

Bening joins the ranks of past honorees who have received the Museum’s Salute. Past honorees include Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, Robert DeNiro, Goldie Hawn, Dustin Hoffman, Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Steve Martin, Julianne Moore, Al Pacino, Sidney Poitier, Julia Roberts, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Jimmy Stewart.

– The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has announced that Willem Dafoe will be honored with the 2018 Cinema Vanguard Award at the 33rd edition of the Fest, which runs from January 31 to February 10, 2018. The actor will be celebrated for his remarkable role in Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” which opened in October to critical acclaim. The Tribute will take place on Thursday, February 1 at the historic Arlington Theatre.

“Willem Dafoe has brought countless unforgettable characters to the big screen,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling in an official statement. “His role in ‘The Florida Project’ perfectly embodies his talent and imagination. It is an honor to celebrate his work with the Cinema Vanguard Award.”

The Cinema Vanguard Award was created in recognition of actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Previous honorees include Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Stanley Tucci, Peter Sarsgaard, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Ryan Gosling.

– The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe winning producer Charles Roven will be honored with the 2018 David O. Selznick Achievement Award recognizing the celebrated producer’s outstanding body of work in motion pictures. Roven will receive the award at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards presented by Cadillac on January 20, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Producers Guild Awards Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal said in an official statement, “Chuck Roven is a producer’s producer. Whether he’s working with fiercely independent voices or within the heart of the studio system, Chuck brings a seriousness of craft and an incredible instinct for story to every set he runs. We’re proud to call him our colleague and thrilled to be able to celebrate him and his work at the Awards.”

The 2017 recipient of the David O. Selznick Award was Irwin Winkler. Previous recipients include David Heyman, Stanley Kramer, Billy Wilder, Clint Eastwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brian Grazer, Laura Ziskin, Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall, Scott Rudin, and Steven Spielberg.

“I am grateful to my peers and colleagues at the PGA for recognizing me with this award named after true industry legend David O. Selznick,” said Roven in a statement. “It is an incredible honor to be included among such an illustrious and inspiring group of filmmakers.”

– The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has chosen Max von Sydow as the recipient of this year’s Career Achievement award. The prize will be given at the annual awards dinner to be held Saturday, January 13, 2018, at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. LAFCA’s other top awards will be decided by the membership on Sunday, December 3, and those honorees will join von Sydow at the January dinner.

“We are thrilled to give the Career Achievement award to such a magnificently talented actor,” said LAFCA president Claudia Puig in an official statement. “Over the six decades he’s commanded the screen, Mr. von Sydow has earned a reputation as the greatest living actor. Among his more than 100 roles, he has played characters as disparate as an assassin, a king, an exorcist, the devil and Jesus Christ — in several languages — and has worked with filmmakers from around the world including Ingmar Bergman, Bertrand Tavernier, Sydney Pollack, Penny Marshall, Martin Scorsese, and Wim Wenders.

– Actress Sarah Gadon will be honored by Luce Cinecittà with the inaugural Cinecittà Key at a black carpet event during AFI FEST on Wednesday, November 15 as part of Cinecittà 80th anniversary celebration. The event is produced by Luce Cinecittà under the auspices of the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles, the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Cultural Institute.

– The American Cinematheque has announced that Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hanks, Chris Messina, Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart, Justin Timberlake, and Denis Villeneuve will appear in person to toast Amy Adams, the 31st American Cinematheque Award Sponsored by GRoW @ Annenberg recipient. The award will be presented to five-time Academy Award-nominee Amy Adams by Michael Shannon at the Cinematheque’s annual benefit gala on Friday, November 10, 2017 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

The Sid Grauman Award will be presented the same evening, to Richard Gelfond and Greg Foster on behalf of Imax. Proceeds from the evening benefit the year-round programs of the non-profit American Cinematheque.

– SFFILM has announced the latest filmmakers who have been awarded one-year FilmHouse Residencies. This innovative program, made possible by the Kenneth Rainin Foundation with additional funding from the McBaine family, supports narrative and documentary feature films by providing 12-month residencies to independent filmmakers actively engaged in various stages of production.

Residencies include access to office space and additional mentorship, networking and professional development resources through the SFFILM Makers community. A total of 36 filmmakers will start new year-long residencies in January 2018 and join a number of local and visiting Fellows and Grantees also receiving support under the FilmHouse banner. You can find out more about the new residents and their projects right here.

