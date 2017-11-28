Anthony Bourdain Interviews Francis Ford Coppola About Regrets and the Best Food in the World — Watch

Coppola sat down with Bourdain on the most recent episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown" to talk family and his love of food.

“In the end, do what you love, that’s the secret of life,” Francis Ford Coppola told Anthony Bourdain during the Season 10 finale of the latter’s CNN’s interview series “Parts Unknown.” Bourdain sat down with the legendary filmmaker in Southern Italy at the Palazzo Margherita, a former palace used by officials in Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party. The men swapped personal stories while dining on a five-course meal, and Coppola got reflective when asked about regrets.

“I didn’t want to be one of those old guys who are like, ‘Oh I wish I had done that, I wish I had done this,'” Coppla told Bourdain. “I can honestly say I got to do this, I got to do that, I got to make movies, I got to take big chances with the movies, I got to be in the wine business, I got to see my children be in the film business. I’m going to be so busy saying all the things I got to do that when I die I’m not going to notice it. I really don’t have any regrets. Many people worried about making this movie or not making this movie, in the end do what you love, that’s the secret of life.”

The five-part interview is now available to stream on the official “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” Bourdain recently wrapped up the eight-episode tenth season of his CNN series, which featured trips to Singapore, Sri Lanka, Puerto Rico, and Seattle. The season finale was devoted to Southern Italy, and Coppola revealed he considers Syrian cuisine to be the best food in the world.

Coppola hasn’t made a feature since 2011’s “Twixt,” starring Val Kilmer and Elle Fanning. He owns the Francis Ford Coppola Winery near Geyserville, California.