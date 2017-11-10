‘ER’ Actor Anthony Edwards Says He Was Molested By Producer Gary Goddard As a Pre-Teen

In an emotional essay published on Medium, the actor reveals he was molested by his acting mentor.

Anthony Edwards, best known for playing Dr. Mark Greene on the first eight seasons of “ER,” has written an essay published on Medium in which he reveals he was molested by producer Gary Goddard when he was a pre-teen. Edwards says he met Goddard when he was 12 years old and the producer became a mentor figure to him and a “dominant force” in his life. “He taught me about the value of acting, respect for friendship, and the importance of studying,” Edwards writes, before accusing the producer of molestation.

“I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years,” Edwards writes. “The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet. Why? One of the most tragic effects of sexual abuse in children is that the victims often feel deeply responsible — as if it is somehow their fault. With their sick form of control, abusers exploit a child’s natural desire to bond.”

Edwards says he ran into Goddard later in life at an airport and the producer “swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help.”

“One in six men have an abusive sexual experience before they turn 18,” Edwards writes. “Secrecy, shame and fear are the tools of abuse, and it is only by breaking the stigma of childhood sexual abuse that we can heal, change attitudes, and create safer environments for our children.”

Goddard was previously accused of pedophilia by Mike Egan, who also accused “X-Men” director Bryan Singer. Egan ended up withdrawing his lawsuit against both men.

