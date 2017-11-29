‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer: Marvel Unleashes the Blockbuster to End All Blockbusters

From the creative team behind "Captain America: Civil War" comes an ensemble superhero to rival them all.

Marvel fans were licking their wounds when news reached that a lucky few had seen footage from “Avengers: Infinity War” at the D23 Expo earlier this month, but the wait is finally over. Today, Marvel released the first trailer for its latest superhero mashup — and this one looks to just as wild a ride as its other beloved franchises.

The movie stars Marvel’s button-cute new Spider-Man, Tom Holland, as well as tried and true favorites like Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Brie Larsen as Captain Marvel, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. (So you finally have a chance to get all your Chrises straight — not to mention Toms).

Originally announced as “Avengers: Infinity War — Part 1,” the studio shortened the title, but a direct sequel is scheduled for 2019. Per the official synopsis: “Set four years after the events of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,’ the Avengers, torn apart after the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle Thanos, who is trying to amass the Infinity Stones for a gauntlet that will allow him to inflict his will on all reality.”

Marvel will unleash “Avengers: Infinity War” on May 4, 2018.

