Ben Affleck Will No Longer Profit From Weinstein Films: ‘Any Further Residuals Will Go to RAINN’

Affleck is donating all the money he'll make off his Weinstein-backed movies to Film Independent and the anti-sexual assault organization RAINN.

Ben Affleck told The Associated Press that he is “looking at [his] own behavior” in the wake of numerous sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood and is vowing to be “part of the solution.” One way the actor is planning to do so is by refusing to make any more money off the films he made with Harvey Weinstein. The former head of The Weinstein Company has been accused of sexual harassment and/or abuse by over 60 women. The disgraced studio head gave Affleck his early breakthrough after acquiring and releasing “Good Will Hunting,” which earned Affleck an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Affleck said in an interview with Fox 5 DC that he will donate all future residuals from his Weinstein-funded movies to anti-sexual assault organization RAINN and Film Independent. RAINN runs the National Sexual Assault hotline. The actor said his decision was inspired by Kevin Smith, who made a similar vow last month following the Weinstein allegations. Smith is donating his Weinstein-backed residuals to the non-profit organization Women in Film, which advocates for gender parity in the industry.

“Once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing, so any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN,” Affleck said. “I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? Some people probably couldn’t afford to give all their residuals away, but even if you do 10%, that’s something.”

Affleck was accused of sexual harassment himself last month by former “Total Request Live” host and actress Hilarie Burton. She says Affleck groped her during a televised interview for the MTV series. Burton tweeted a video of the cold open for “MTV TRL Uncensored” in which she is heard saying, “[Affleck] comes over and tweaks my left boob.” Her caption for the video read: “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

Affleck can next be seen on the big screen reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in “Justice League.” Warner Brothers releases the tentpole nationwide on November 17.