Ben Affleck Says Sexual Harassment Must Also Be a ‘Men’s Issue,’ Vows to Be ‘Part of the Solution’

The actor wants men to start calling out predatory behavior when they see it.

Ben Affleck has told The Associated Press that he is “looking at [his] own behavior” in the wake of numerous sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood. The actor, who was in London promoting the upcoming superhero tentpole “Justice League,” also expressed that he wants to make sure he’s “part of the solution,” offering two pieces of advice for how sexual harassment can stop taking place in the industry: “More women need to be pushed to power,” Affleck said, and sexual harassment needs to also be viewed as a “men’s issue” where guys are willing to call out inappropriate behavior.

Affleck’s thoughts arrive just under a month after an incident in which he groped actress Hilarie Burton during an interview on MTV’s “Total Request Live” resurfaced online. Burton tweeted a video of the cold open for “MTV TRL Uncensored” in which she is heard saying, “[Affleck] comes over and tweaks my left boob.” Her caption for the video read: “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

Following the initial wave of sexual harassment and abuse accusations made against Harvey Weinstein, Affleck posted an official statement to his social media pages in which he said he was “sickened” by the former studio head’s behavior. Weinstein gave Affleck his big break when Miramax acquired and released “Good Will Hunting,” which earned the actor and Matt Damon their first Oscar. “We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters,” Affleck wrote. “We must condemn this behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

Affleck stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman in “Justice League,” which opens in theaters nationwide November 17.