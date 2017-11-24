Every ‘Black Mirror’ Episode Ranked, From Worst to Best

As a new season is on the horizon, we made our picks for our favorite installments of TV's best anthology series.

Comparing installments of an anthology like “Black Mirror” is an inherently tricky prospect. Most of the entries have a certain “We’re all doomed” streak that runs through them, but whether hopeful or defeatist, there’s something distinctly different animating each of these episodes.

Arranging them in quality doesn’t necessarily make for the ideal viewing order either. Want to bit of uplift with your futurism? Bent on basking in the futility of trying to avoid a planet without dangerous automated attacks against nature? The rhythms of this series rise and fall more on their themes than the wallop each of these stories delivers.

But if you’re a die-hard fan or just wading into Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ murky sci-fi waters, a new season is on the horizon, so we’re adding our rankings to the mix.

13. “The Waldo Moment”

This wasn’t the most innovative or surprising of the bunch, and lacks that oomph that comes with the recognition that the story parallels our own lives in eerie fashion. That said, the tale of how a crude blue cartoon bear ran for office and actually did well despite common sense became far more relevant once Donald Trump began campaigning for the presidency. The idea of an entertainer with no political experience who could win people over by insulting opponents and misbehaving hit just too close to home. The night Trump was actually elected, the “Black Mirror” Twitter account even commented, “This isn’t an episode. This isn’t marketing. This is reality.” As with many other “Black Mirror” episodes, it skewered a particular aspect of our society with laser-sharp focus, thought it loses steam in the end, getting too caught up in the storyline of an ousted artist instead.

12. “Entire History of You”

This isn’t so much a bad episode of “Black Mirror” as it is an episode that hasn’t aged brilliantly since Season 1, largely because it plays into all of the show’s most established tropes: Technology is bad, people are arguably worse, and the mix generally leads to genuine disappointment. It also suffers from the fact that the ability to replay every single instant of your life thanks to an embedded implant in your skull sounds like a pretty hard sell, even if its hypothetical effects on society are interesting. Bonus points, by the way, for featuring the first female Doctor of “Doctor Who,” Jodie Whittaker, in a solid supporting role.

11. “Men Against Fire”

Between Malachi Kirby (criminally under-recognized for his work in the 2016 remake of “Roots”), Michael Kelly, and Madeline Brewer, this is a classic example of “Black Mirror” having a talent for casting the stars of tomorrow. However, while one of the smartest aspects of “Men Against Fire” is its choice of subject matter — not nearly enough attention is paid to both the modern state of warfare as well as its aftermath for those who participate — the ways in which “Men Against Fire” explores the potential use of technology in combat end up veering alarmingly over the top.

10. “Shut Up and Dance”

This, let’s be clear, is an episode that plays 100 percent differently the second time you watch it as opposed to the first. And that’s with full credit given to both the oh-so-subtle hints planted in “Shut Up and Dance’s” opening minutes, as well as the extremely well-calibrated performance by Alex Lawther as Kenny, whose fear and shame prove genuinely palatable from the beginning — though it’s not clear why, until the end, he’s so desperate to play this game.

9. “Nosedive”

Ratings, likes, comments. These aspects of today’s social economy can raise one’s morale or even business standing. In the pastel-inflected world of “Nosedive” though, every interaction and aspect of a person can be rated, and that in turn determines how you’re treated. It’s a caste system based on star ratings. As horrifying as that concept is (is there no tolerance for having a bad day or the socially challenged?), the episode’s cheery palette and occasionally light-hearted, almost heightened-reality tone undercut how relatable the world depicted is. It’s basically a “Black Mirror” rom-com (there’s even a wacky bridesmaid speech) and as such, it comes down to the protagonist (Bryce Dallas Howard) being true to herself, and thus finally able to unlock her potential and be free.

8. “Fifteen Million Merits”

As far as world-building goes, “Fifteen Million Merits” isn’t one of the strongest “Black Mirror” installments. (Why do people sign up for this new world order, exactly?) However, if you don’t question the underlying logic too hard, this is easily one of the most emotionally affecting “Black Mirror” stories. Intimately focused on Bing (played with brilliant subtlety by future “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya) as he mindlessly pedals along in this corporate environment until Abi (“Downton Abbey’s” Jessica Brown Findlay) turns his head, the dark turns this story takes are capped off by an ending that’s both surprising and all too believable.

7. “Playtest”

“Playtest” is the TV equivalent of explaining to someone a nightmare you’ve just had the night before. It’s usually a recipe for disaster, but occasionally you can find someone who is able to articulate the specific surreal horrors of being trapped inside an approximation of what your biggest fears might be. Watching Wyatt Russell navigate a literal house of horrors, continuously questioning the nature of the reality in front of his simulated eyes, is one of the series best examples of being trapped inside an idea as much as any physical place. The ending sense of consciousness limbo that has capped off so many other sci-fi stories may seem like an extra unnecessary layer of doom. But director Dan Trachtenberg proves once again his monster movie credentials with bringing to life all manners of misshapen creations, digital or otherwise, that would be truly terrifying if ever released into existence.