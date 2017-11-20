You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The Best Movies and Marathons To Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend

We're thankful for Netflix originals and an "Outlander" marathon.

Thanksgiving Guide 2017

Television is arguably the saving grace for all successful Thanksgiving celebrations. After getting stuffed to the brim with cheese and feeling tipsy in the early evening, it’s natural to yearn for a nap, a television marathon, or both.

Gear up for the occasion by scouting out the best movies available during Thanksgiving day and all through the weekend. Whether it’s a favorite movie from childhood or a marathon of your favorite show, here’s the complete list of all the best Thanksgiving programming for 2017.

Throwback Thanksgiving Marathon, VH1

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 until Sunday, Nov. 26

What: Throughout Thanksgiving weekend, VH1 will be showing classic throwbacks like “Dazed and Confused” and “Coming to America,” and “Space Jam.” The network will be playing the nostalgia game hard, so you’re bound to catch one of your favorites. Save room in your schedule for “Grease,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and “Pretty Woman.”

Thanksgiving Family Movie Marathon, FX

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

What: FX is providing the nation with family-friendly films to watch no matter how old you might be. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” will be playing alongside “Despicable Me 2” and “Minions.”

Thanksgiving Day Movie Marathon, FXX

DF-14999r Reed Richards (Miles Teller) and Sue Storm (Kate Mara) harness their daunting new abilities to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy. Photo credit: Alan Markfield

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

What: FXX will be home to many of your favorite action comedy classics this turkey day. From “Fantastic Four” to “22 Jump Street,” these movies are a perfect way to connect and laugh with family.

“The Simpsons” Thanksgiving Feast Marathon, FXX

The Simpsons Movie

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m.

What: Spend Thanksgiving night with TV’s favorite family by binging FXX’s “The Simpsons” marathon. Catch eight holiday episodes handpicked for the ultimate celebratory spirit.

“Mom” Day After Thanksgiving Marathon, FXX

When: Friday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

What: Whether you’re fighting for the last Keurig cup or still full from last night’s meal, FXX is playing episodes of “Mom” all afternoon on Black Friday.

Freeform

Home Alone With Blood

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

What: Freeform continues to be the go-to movie channel at any occasion, as you’ll see a handful of movies on at any point during the day that no one can turn down. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Home Alone,” and “Elf” will have your function feeling festive.

“The Godfather,” AMC

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. until 12 a.m.

What: Everyone at the Italian Thanksgiving dinner will appreciate AMC’s “The Godfather” marathon, showing both movies back-to-back all day.

“Jurassic Park,” TNT 

Jurassic Park

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12:15 p.m. until 8 p.m.

What: TNT’s “Jurassic Park” marathon will feature the first three movies back-to-back, serving as an excellent precursor to “Avatar” on at 8.

“Mythbusters,” The Science Channel

Adam Savage, Jamie Hyneman Mythbusters" stars Adam Savage, left, and Jamie Hyneman approach the home damaged by an errant cannonball fired during a filming of an episode of their show, in Dublin, Calif. Sheriff's deputies are still measuring how, exactly, the cannonball flew from a bomb range in the rolling hills flanking a suburban San Francisco Bay area neighborhood and rocketed into the front door of a home and through its master bedroom before landing in a neighbor's parked minivan Errant Cannonball, Dublin, USA

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 a.m.

What: Wake up in the morning and turn on “Mythbusters” for their massive all-day marathon. Watching endless pumpkins get demolished by a catapult is clearly the only way to properly celebrate the holiday.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC, CBS

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

What: Since 1948, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has showcased the best America has to offer. This year’s floats will pay homage to “Trolls,” “Frozen,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “The Grinch,” and include classics like Charlie Brown, Pikachu, and Spongebob Squarepants. Performers this year feature Gwen Stefani, Common, Goo Goo Dolls, Leslie Odom Jr., and Smokey Robinson among many others.

The National Dog Show, NBC

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

What: Forget betting on football and try your luck at the only competition that matters this Thanksgiving — The National Dog Show. Fawn over the majestic and domestic canines from the couch while deciding who you think should win best in show.

“Titanic,” AMC 

Titanic

When: Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3 a.m.

What: There aren’t too many options that sound better than spending the day after Thanksgiving enjoying James Cameron’s “Titanic.” The marathon will play continuously throughout the day and most of the night into early morning.

“Impractical Jokers” and “The Carbonaro Effect,” truTV

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 a.m.

What: It’s scientifically proven that no human can resist the antics of the Impractical Jokers. The goodhearted pranks along with their charming New York City personas make this marathon a very viable option.

Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” Netflix

She's Gotta Have It Season 1 DeWanda Wise Netflix

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 anytime

What: Spike Lee’s 1986 indie comedy “She’s Gotta Have It” will be arriving on Thursday as a TV series. DeWanda Wise stars as Nola Darling in what The New York Times is calling “Spike Lee’s Feminist Breakthrough.”

66th Miss Universe Competition, FOX 

Andrea Tovar and Steve Harvey 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation, Manila, Philippines - 30 Jan 2017 Candidate Andrea Tovar (R) from Colombia and host Steve Harvey (L) react on stage during the 65th Miss Universe pageant coronation ceremony at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, 30 January 2017. A total of 86 candidates competed for the crown.

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

What: Support women on an international level by tuning in to the 66th Miss Universe Competition on FOX this Thanksgiving weekend. Miss Washington D.C., Kára McCullough, will be competing for the United States.

A Happy Yule Log Marathon, Hallmark Channel 

Credit: © 2017 Crown Media United States, LLC | Photo: Alexx Henry Studios, LLC / jeremy lee

When: From Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

What: Hallmark Channel will be airing holiday movies throughout Thanksgiving eve until the following evening with the help of some furry friends! Happy the Cat and Happy the Dog, the very original names for the hosts of Hallmark’s “A Happy Yule Log Marathon” will be gracing the screen to inspire folks at home to adopt an animal in need.

“Friends,” TBS

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros TV/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5886065ag)David Schwimmer, Jennifer AnistonFriends - 1994-2003Warner Bros TV/Bright/Kauffman/Crane ProTelevision

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

What: TBS is playing a fair share of good, syndicated television this Thanksgiving, starting the day off with episodes of “Bob’s Burgers” and leading into a “Friends” marathon. Then, catch up on “Search Party” beginning at 5:30.

“Law and Order: SVU,” USA 

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- Season: 18 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins, Raul Esparza as A.D.A. Rafael Barba, Mariska Hargitay as Lieutenant Olivia Benson, Ice-T as Detective Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola, Peter Scanavino as Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m.

What: The words “Law and Order: SVU” and “marathon” simply belong together. There’s probably one on right now. It’s important to have some consistency, especially on Thanksgiving.

Nickelodeon HALO Awards, Nickelodeon 

Nick Cannon Nickelodeon Halo Awards, New York, USA - 04 Nov 2017

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

What: The Nickelodeon HALO Awards are an annual event that showcases special kids and teens who have showed a tremendous impact in their community and have devoted an impressive amount of their time to bettering the world. Performances this year will be given by Kelly Clarkson and Kelsea Ballerini while Nick Cannon hosts.

“Star Trek,” BBC America 

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 p.m.

What: “Star Trek: The Original Series” will show throughout Thanksgiving day and continue on Friday morning. Beginning Friday afternoon, the marathon switches from “Star Trek: Voyager” to “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

“South Park,” Comedy Central 

South Park Season 21 Episode 1

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

What: “South Park” will be playing all day long on Thanksgiving, ‘member?

“Outlander,” Starz 

Outlander Season 3 2017

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

What: Starz will be airing Season 3 of “Outlander” all day on Thanksgiving, unknowingly appeasing every aunt who literally can’t even with Jaime and Claire.

Way of the Turkey Thanksgiving Marathon, El Rey Network 

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 until Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4 a.m.

What: El Rey Network will be hosting a kung-fu inspired Thanksgiving marathon that sweeps through Thanksgiving weekend. Films like “Fist of Fury,” “House of Traps,” and “Way of the Dragon” will be airing.

