The Best Movies and Marathons To Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend

We're thankful for Netflix originals and an "Outlander" marathon.

Television is arguably the saving grace for all successful Thanksgiving celebrations. After getting stuffed to the brim with cheese and feeling tipsy in the early evening, it’s natural to yearn for a nap, a television marathon, or both.

Gear up for the occasion by scouting out the best movies available during Thanksgiving day and all through the weekend. Whether it’s a favorite movie from childhood or a marathon of your favorite show, here’s the complete list of all the best Thanksgiving programming for 2017.

Throwback Thanksgiving Marathon, VH1

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 until Sunday, Nov. 26

What: Throughout Thanksgiving weekend, VH1 will be showing classic throwbacks like “Dazed and Confused” and “Coming to America,” and “Space Jam.” The network will be playing the nostalgia game hard, so you’re bound to catch one of your favorites. Save room in your schedule for “Grease,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and “Pretty Woman.”

Thanksgiving Family Movie Marathon, FX

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

What: FX is providing the nation with family-friendly films to watch no matter how old you might be. “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” will be playing alongside “Despicable Me 2” and “Minions.”

Thanksgiving Day Movie Marathon, FXX

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

What: FXX will be home to many of your favorite action comedy classics this turkey day. From “Fantastic Four” to “22 Jump Street,” these movies are a perfect way to connect and laugh with family.

“The Simpsons” Thanksgiving Feast Marathon, FXX

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m.

What: Spend Thanksgiving night with TV’s favorite family by binging FXX’s “The Simpsons” marathon. Catch eight holiday episodes handpicked for the ultimate celebratory spirit.

“Mom” Day After Thanksgiving Marathon, FXX

When: Friday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

What: Whether you’re fighting for the last Keurig cup or still full from last night’s meal, FXX is playing episodes of “Mom” all afternoon on Black Friday.

Freeform

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

What: Freeform continues to be the go-to movie channel at any occasion, as you’ll see a handful of movies on at any point during the day that no one can turn down. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Home Alone,” and “Elf” will have your function feeling festive.

“The Godfather,” AMC

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. until 12 a.m.

What: Everyone at the Italian Thanksgiving dinner will appreciate AMC’s “The Godfather” marathon, showing both movies back-to-back all day.

“Jurassic Park,” TNT

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12:15 p.m. until 8 p.m.

What: TNT’s “Jurassic Park” marathon will feature the first three movies back-to-back, serving as an excellent precursor to “Avatar” on at 8.

“Mythbusters,” The Science Channel

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 a.m.

What: Wake up in the morning and turn on “Mythbusters” for their massive all-day marathon. Watching endless pumpkins get demolished by a catapult is clearly the only way to properly celebrate the holiday.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC, CBS

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

What: Since 1948, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has showcased the best America has to offer. This year’s floats will pay homage to “Trolls,” “Frozen,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “The Grinch,” and include classics like Charlie Brown, Pikachu, and Spongebob Squarepants. Performers this year feature Gwen Stefani, Common, Goo Goo Dolls, Leslie Odom Jr., and Smokey Robinson among many others.

The National Dog Show, NBC

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

What: Forget betting on football and try your luck at the only competition that matters this Thanksgiving — The National Dog Show. Fawn over the majestic and domestic canines from the couch while deciding who you think should win best in show.

“Titanic,” AMC

When: Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3 a.m.

What: There aren’t too many options that sound better than spending the day after Thanksgiving enjoying James Cameron’s “Titanic.” The marathon will play continuously throughout the day and most of the night into early morning.

“Impractical Jokers” and “The Carbonaro Effect,” truTV

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 a.m.

What: It’s scientifically proven that no human can resist the antics of the Impractical Jokers. The goodhearted pranks along with their charming New York City personas make this marathon a very viable option.

Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” Netflix

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 anytime

What: Spike Lee’s 1986 indie comedy “She’s Gotta Have It” will be arriving on Thursday as a TV series. DeWanda Wise stars as Nola Darling in what The New York Times is calling “Spike Lee’s Feminist Breakthrough.”

66th Miss Universe Competition, FOX

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

What: Support women on an international level by tuning in to the 66th Miss Universe Competition on FOX this Thanksgiving weekend. Miss Washington D.C., Kára McCullough, will be competing for the United States.

A Happy Yule Log Marathon, Hallmark Channel

When: From Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

What: Hallmark Channel will be airing holiday movies throughout Thanksgiving eve until the following evening with the help of some furry friends! Happy the Cat and Happy the Dog, the very original names for the hosts of Hallmark’s “A Happy Yule Log Marathon” will be gracing the screen to inspire folks at home to adopt an animal in need.

“Friends,” TBS

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

What: TBS is playing a fair share of good, syndicated television this Thanksgiving, starting the day off with episodes of “Bob’s Burgers” and leading into a “Friends” marathon. Then, catch up on “Search Party” beginning at 5:30.

“Law and Order: SVU,” USA

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 p.m.

What: The words “Law and Order: SVU” and “marathon” simply belong together. There’s probably one on right now. It’s important to have some consistency, especially on Thanksgiving.

Nickelodeon HALO Awards, Nickelodeon

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

What: The Nickelodeon HALO Awards are an annual event that showcases special kids and teens who have showed a tremendous impact in their community and have devoted an impressive amount of their time to bettering the world. Performances this year will be given by Kelly Clarkson and Kelsea Ballerini while Nick Cannon hosts.

“Star Trek,” BBC America

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11 p.m.

What: “Star Trek: The Original Series” will show throughout Thanksgiving day and continue on Friday morning. Beginning Friday afternoon, the marathon switches from “Star Trek: Voyager” to “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

“South Park,” Comedy Central

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

What: “South Park” will be playing all day long on Thanksgiving, ‘member?

“Outlander,” Starz

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

What: Starz will be airing Season 3 of “Outlander” all day on Thanksgiving, unknowingly appeasing every aunt who literally can’t even with Jaime and Claire.

Way of the Turkey Thanksgiving Marathon, El Rey Network

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 until Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4 a.m.

What: El Rey Network will be hosting a kung-fu inspired Thanksgiving marathon that sweeps through Thanksgiving weekend. Films like “Fist of Fury,” “House of Traps,” and “Way of the Dragon” will be airing.

