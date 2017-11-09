‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Eyeing Spring 2018 Production Start — Report

It turns out HBO's Emmy-winning limited series won't be so "limited" after all.

“Big Little Lies” Season 2 is still not confirmed by HBO, but sources close to the network are indicating that new episodes of the Emmy winner are pretty much a no-brainer. TVLine reports that the premium cable network is eyeing Spring 2018 to start production on Season 2. The seven-episode limited series was a ratings and cultural juggernaut earlier this year, winning eight Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series and acting prizes for Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgård.

The cast has been vocal about wanting to do another season of the show in various interviews and talk show appearances. Backstage at the Emmys, Kidman told the press, “It would be fantastic if we could continue, but right now, we’re just savoring this moment because this is amazing.” Director Jean-Marc Vallée said it would be “great to reunite the team and to do it.”

Last week, TVLine published an article with writer David E. Kelly in which he pretty much confirmed that HBO is getting all the necessary parts together before an official greenlight comes through. “We’re kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent [and] get the band back together,” he said. “It’s just a lot of logistical things. But I’m optimistic because everyone wants to do it. We feel we still have storytelling to do. No decision has been made yet, but we’re hopeful.”

Adding fuel to the rumor mill is a Variety report that says Reese Witherspoon has dropped out of Noah Hawley’s astronaut drama “Pale Blue Dot,” which she had been attached to since 2015. The film was going to start production in spring 2018 with Witherspoon, but now that time period is wide open for the actress to film “Big Little Lies” Season 2.