Bill Murray to Host New Unscripted Facebook Show About Minor League Baseball Teams

Murray will host the show alongside his brother Brian Doyle-Murray.

and Oso Studios announced Monday morning the premiere of their new show “Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray’s Extra Innings,” an original unscripted show that will follow the Murray brothers as they journey across the country to visit minor league baseball teams.

The 10-episode show will premiere on Facebook Watch on Monday, Nov. 20, and new episodes will become available every Monday after that. You can easily add the show to your watchlist by accessing the show’s Facebook page.

With their unique sense of humor and their passion for baseball, the Murrays visit teams like the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, the Kansas City T-Bones, and the St. Paul Saints. They also explore the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in order to honor the history and future of their beloved sport.

Bill Murray described the show as, “A little something to fill a baseball fan’s off-season hole in the heart.”

The show will be executive produced by Bill Murray, Brian Doyle-Murray, and Oso founder Dub Cornett. In regards to how this show came to be, Cornett said: “I dig minor league baseball, meeting folks and having fun; and it seems that Bill does too. So when I ran into Brian Doyle-Murray at a birthday party, I thought that traveling with the Murray brothers to games around America would be a fun, cool show, and so did they. It’s as simple as that.”

“Bill Murray and Brian Doyle-Murray’s Extra Innings” premieres November 20 on Facebook Watch. Check out a trailer below.