‘Black Mirror: Black Museum’ Trailer Has Plenty of ‘Sick, Sad’ Stories to Tell — Watch

"Underground" star Aldis Hodge is the latest American to join the Netflix anthology series.

“There’s a sad sick story” behind all the objects Rolo Haynes (Douglas Hodge, “The Night Manager,” “Catastrophe”) has on display inside his roadside Black Museum — and in an upcoming installment of the new season of “Black Mirror,” you’ll get told about three of them, with pain, teddy bears, and weird technology featuring heavily into the action.

Similar in approach to the Christmas special “Black Christmas,” the anthology-within-an-anthology “Black Museum” features a cast including Hodge, Letitia Wright (“Ready Player One,” “Black Panther”), Babs Olusanmokun (“Roots,” “The Defenders”), and the newly announced Aldis Hodge, memorable from his work on American TV shows like “Underground” and TNT’s “Leverage.”

The trailer is being released as part of Netflix’s “13 Days of ‘Black Mirror'” series, which means every day until Dec. 6, you can expect new surprises from the upcoming Season 4. So far, we’ve gotten early looks at the mother-daughter drama “Arkangel,” directed by Jodie Foster and starring Rosemary DeWitt, as well as the psychological thriller “Crocodile,” starring Andrea Riseborough (“Nocturnal Animals,” “Birdman, or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”).

Colm McCarthy directed “Black Museum,” which was written by series creator Charlie Brooker. Like many “Black Mirror” episodes, it poses a creepy question — “how long can happiness realistically last, anyhow?” — that likely has a very creepy answer

Check out the trailer below:

As well as the official poster for the episode.



“Black Mirror” Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming now on Netflix. Season 4 is expected to premiere soon.