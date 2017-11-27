‘Black Mirror: Crocodile’ Trailer Gets Inside Andrea Riseborough’s Head For Iceland-Set Thriller — Watch

Time for another "Black Mirror" reminder that you can't escape the past.

“Black Mirror” continues to whet our appetite for its new batch of episodes with the new trailer for “Crocodile,” starring Andrea Riseborough (“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”) and directed by John Hillcoat.

The official description involves a dark secret in Mia’s (Riseborough) past that comes back to haunt her. The episode, filmed in Iceland, also features what Netflix calls “a new device that can access your raw impressions of events.”

Because it’s “Black Mirror,” we, of course, know to expect a few more twists than what that premise promises. But all the classic elements of the series created by Charlie Brooker seem to be here: complicated human beings, whose lives get even more complicated by technology— though “Crocodile” does offer the added bonus of Iceland’s dramatically beautiful landscapes.

The trailer is being released as part of Netlfix’s “13 Days of ‘Black Mirror'” series, which means every day until Dec. 6, you can expect new surprises from the upcoming Season 4. This includes early looks at previously-teased episodes like the “Star Trek”-esque “USS Callister” and the Jodie Foster-directed “Arkangel.”

“Crocodile” was written by Brooker, and also stars Andrew Gower (“Outlander”) and Kiran Sonia Sawar (“Murdered By My Father”). Check out the trailer below:

And the key art here:

Memories can be subjective. pic.twitter.com/QS3wwnVafW — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) November 26, 2017

“Black Mirror” Seasons 1 through 3 are streaming now on Netflix.