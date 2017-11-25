‘Black Mirror: Arkangel’ Trailer: Jodie Foster’s Season 4 Episode Gives New Meaning to Helicopter Parenting

Rosemarie DeWitt stars in the futuristic-looking installment, one of six new episodes debuting on Netflix soon.

In front of the camera, Jodie Foster has already played a mother trying to be a good parent under trying circumstances. In Season 4 of “Black Mirror,” she’s directing an episode that looks like a real panic room for 2017.

As part of its ongoing “13 Days of Black Mirror” celebration, Netflix released its first look at “Arkangel,” one of the six new upcoming installments of the anthology series.

Rosemarie DeWitt stars as a mother who resorts to drastic measures after her child nearly disappears. In order to keep tabs on her daughter when they’re apart, she goes to a very particular extreme to make sure it never happens again. True to the nature of “Black Mirror,” a very clean laboratory with impeccably clean, neutral-colored walls is involved.

From the looks of things, this episode also has at least one needle. “Black Mirror” episodes with needles usually do not end well. If you are ever in a “Black Mirror” episode, avoid needles.

Foster joins a Season 4 behind-the-camera roster that also includes John Hillcoat, David Slade, and Tim Van Patten. As with most “Black Mirror” episodes, “Arkangel” is written by show creator Charlie Brooker. In addition to DeWitt, the episode also features Brenna Harding and Owen Teague.

Get a glimpse of some eerie child care choices below:

“Black Mirror” Season 4 will consist of six new episodes and will be released on Netflix.

