Alaska is Home to Over 50% of America’s Last Remaining Blockbuster Video Stores — Watch

It turns out Netflix is no match for old school video rentals in Alaska.

The Blockbuster video store has become something of an endangered species since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2010 in the wake of growing streaming platforms like Netflix. As of 2017, only 10 franchise-owned Blockbuster stores exist in the U.S., and over 50% of them happen to be up and running in, of all places, Alaska. The state is home to six of the last 10 remaining video stores in America.

A clip from VICE news, embedded below, is quickly going viral for spotlighting Alaska’s steadfast interest with Blockbuster. Because internet access is scarce and more expensive in the state, Blockbuster has remained a popular destination to access new movie and television releases. The clip has earned over 50,000 views in 24 hours.

VICE speaks to some of Blockbuster’s last remaining loyal customers in the video below.