Brett Ratner Accused of Sexual Harassment By Six Women, Including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, in L.A. Times Report

Six women have come forward against the "Rush Hour" director and Hollywood producer in a report published by The Los Angeles Times.

Brett Ratner has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by six women in a new report from The Los Angeles Times. The accusers against the “Rush Hour” and “Tower Heist” director include actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. The latter was a 19-year-old fashion model when an alleged encounter occurred at Ratner’s New York City apartment. Ratner was a music video director in his early 20s at the time. Henstridge says that she fell asleep watching TV and when she woke up she was alone in his apartment with him. He allegedly blocked the door as she tried to leave and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

“He strong-armed me in a real way,” Henstridge said. “He physically forced himself on me. At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

Olivia Munn alleges that Ratner masturbated in front of her in his trailer when she was visiting the 2004 set of his film, “After the Sunset.” The actress previously wrote about the encounter in her 2010 book, “Suck It, Wonder Woman!: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek.” According to Munn, she was asked to drop off food to Ratner’s trailer as a favor and when she entered she found the director not wearing any pants.

“He walked out…with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other,” Munn said. “And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated.”

Munn also told The Times that she ran into Ratner again at a 2010 Creative Arts Agency party, where he allegedly told her he ejaculated to her image on magazine covers. Ratner has denied both Henstridge and Munn’s allegations through his attorney, Martin Singer.

“I’ve made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner,” Munn said. “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit. You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can’t be connected to him anymore.”

Additional accusers include actress Jaime Ray Newman. Newman told The Times she met Ratner on an Air Canada flight in 2005, in which he sat next to her and began describing the sex acts he wanted to perform on her in graphic detail. “He was graphically describing giving me oral sex and how he was addicted to it,” she said. Newman also alleges Ratner showed her nude pictures of his girlfriend at the time.

Katharine Towne, an actress who has starred in films like “What Lies Beneath,” told the Times that Ratner made unwanted sexual advances towards her at a 2005 party in a movie star’s home. She says Ratner followed her into a bathroom and closed the door. “He started to come on to me in a way that was so extreme,” she said.

Ratner’s “Rush Hour 2” extra Eri Sasaki told The Times a similar story about being pressured by Ratner. The actress said the director ran his index finger down her bare stomach and asked her to go to the bathroom with him. Sasaki denied Ratner’s request, to which the director allegedly said, “Do you want to be famous?” The actress said Ratner did the same thing a day or two later, asking if she would go into a bathroom with him and even offering her dialogue in the film if she accepted.

Jorina King was another background actress on “Rush Hour 2” and she also claimed Ratner acted inappropriately with her. She was told to meet with Ratner in his trailer, where the director reportedly asked to see her breasts. King said she rejected his offer and hid in the bathroom. “I figured if I could stay out of his eyesight, if I could stay away from him, he will forget about me and he will choose someone else, and that is exactly what happened,” King said.

Ratner is the latest director to face multiple allegations of sexual harassment following scandals involving Harvey Weinstein and James Toback. Ratner has denied the claims through his attorney, Martin Singer. Ratner “vehemently disputes” Munn’s allegations, and calls Newman’s story a “ridiculous claim.” Singer told The Times that Towne’s account is “absurd” and that Ratner “categorically” disputes Henstridge’s account. The attorney also called King’s claims “absurd” and “nonsensical.”