Bria Vinaite, Breakout Star of ‘The Florida Project,’ Celebrates IndieWire Honors by Taking Over Our Instagram

We're handing her the keys starting tonight at 5pm PST.

Given Bria Vinaite’s discovery on Instagram, it only makes sense to hand her the keys to ours. One of the breakout stars of Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project” will take over IndieWire’s Instagram from 5pm to 9pm PST tonight, during the inaugural IndieWire Honors ceremony in Los Angeles.

As Baker told IndieWire: “I was in one of those Instagram black holes where I’m just scrolling, scrolling, scrolling. Somebody must have re-posted her post … a video in which I think she was talking to the camera with a blunt in her hand. She was very self-deprecating, but at the same time she had a real attitude and she was funny, she was making me laugh, and obviously she had that youthful energy about her, and I thought, Oh my God, this one’s special.”

Baker was right, again; he’s previously shown an eye for hidden talent in his films “Starlet” and “Tangerine.” (Vinaite is joined in “The Florida Project” by another stellar first-timer, one Brooklynn Prince.)

Join Vinaite’s 50,000 other Instagram followers here, and keep an eye on ours starting at 5pm PST.