‘Lady Macbeth’ Leads British Independent Film Critics Nominations

Early critics groups start building momentum as award season rolls toward BAFTA, Golden Globe, Indie Spirit and Oscar nominations.

Let the critics group nominations begin. In the UK, homegrown melodrama “Lady Macbeth” leads the British Independent Film Critics with 15 nominations, followed by “The Death of Stalin” and “I Am Not a Witch” with 13 nominations apiece. Gay romance “God’s Own Country” and Martin McDonagh’s Toronto audience-winner “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” each garnered 11 nominations. Winners will be announced on December 10, 2017.

Debut features dominated the nominations list, with first-time writers, producers and directors of “Lady Macbeth” (Roadside Attractions), “I Am Not a Witch” and “God’s Own Country” (Goldwyn) recognized in the three newcomer categories – Debut Screenwriter, Breakthrough Producer and Best Debut Director as well as Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best British Independent Film.

Included in “Lady Macbeth”’s 15 nominations are nods for Actress Florence Pugh with Supporting nods for Cosmo Jarvis as well as Promising Newcomer Naomi Ackie. The film also scored five technical categories including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Casting.

Margaret Mulubwa was nominated for “I Am Not a Witch,” which also landed six technical category nominations. (It is playing November’s AFI FEST and has no U.S. distributor.) “God’s Own Country” leads Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu were both nominated for Best Actor, with Ian Hart for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Best Casting and Best Sound.

Past BIFA winners, writer-directors Armando Iannucci and Martin McDonagh, landed Best British Independent Film nominations for “The Death of Stalin” (IFC Films, 2018) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Fox Searchlight, November 10), respectively. “The Death of Stalin” supporting players Simon Russell Beale and Steve Buscemi will take on “Three Billboards” stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Best Actress Oscar contender Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in “Three Billboards,” while Andrea Riseborough lands Supporting Actress for “The Death of Stalin” which will be released stateside in 2018. Both films also have nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay. “The Death of Stalin” also has seven technical nominations, while “Three Billboards” has five.

As previously announced, “Darkest Hour” star Gary Oldman will receive The Variety Award; he is considered the frontrunner in the Best Actor Oscar race.

