‘Lady Macbeth’ Leads British Independent Film Critics Nominations

Early critics groups start building momentum as award season rolls toward BAFTA, Golden Globe, Indie Spirit and Oscar nominations.

2 mins ago

Let the critics group nominations begin. In the UK, homegrown melodrama “Lady Macbeth” leads the British Independent Film Critics with 15 nominations, followed by “The Death of Stalin” and “I Am Not a Witch” with 13 nominations apiece. Gay romance “God’s Own Country” and Martin McDonagh’s Toronto audience-winner “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” each garnered 11 nominations. Winners will be announced on December 10, 2017.

Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu in Francis Lee’s “God’s Own Country”

Courtesy of Sundance

Debut features dominated the nominations list, with first-time writers, producers and directors of “Lady Macbeth” (Roadside Attractions), “I Am Not a Witch” and “God’s Own Country” (Goldwyn) recognized in the three newcomer categories – Debut Screenwriter, Breakthrough Producer and Best Debut Director as well as Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best British Independent Film.

Included in “Lady Macbeth”’s 15 nominations are nods for Actress Florence Pugh with Supporting nods for Cosmo Jarvis as well as Promising Newcomer Naomi Ackie. The film also scored five technical categories including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Casting.

Margaret Mulubwa was nominated for “I Am Not a Witch,” which also landed  six technical category nominations. (It is playing November’s AFI FEST and has no U.S. distributor.)  “God’s Own Country” leads Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu were both nominated for Best Actor, with Ian Hart for Best Supporting Actor, as well as Best Casting and Best Sound.

Frances McDormand in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Past BIFA winners, writer-directors Armando Iannucci and Martin McDonagh, landed Best British Independent Film nominations for “The Death of Stalin” (IFC Films, 2018) and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Fox Searchlight, November 10), respectively. “The Death of Stalin” supporting players Simon Russell Beale and Steve Buscemi will take on “Three Billboards” stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Best Actress Oscar contender Frances McDormand is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in “Three Billboards,” while Andrea Riseborough lands Supporting Actress for “The Death of Stalin” which will be released stateside in 2018. Both films also have nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay. “The Death of Stalin” also has seven technical nominations, while “Three Billboards” has five.

“Darkest Hour”

As previously announced, “Darkest Hour” star Gary Oldman will receive The Variety Award; he is considered the frontrunner in the Best Actor Oscar race.

BRITISH INDEPENDENT FILM AWARDS 2017 NOMINATIONS

Best British Independent Film

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson

I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni, Juliette Grandmont, Emily Morgan

LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Alice Birch, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
Best International Independent Film sponsored by Champagne Taittinger

THE FLORIDA PROJECT Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

GET OUT Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Edward H Hamm Jr, Sean McKittrick

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck, James Baldwin, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety

LOVELESS Andrey Zvyaginstev, Oleg Negin, Gleb Fetisov, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky

THE SQUARE Ruben Östlund, Erik Hemmendorff
Best Director

ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
Best Screenplay sponsored by BBC Films

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Best Actress sponsored by MAC Cosmetics

EMILY BEECHAM Daphne

FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch

FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth

RUTH WILSON Dark River
Best Actor

JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country

ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country
Best Supporting Actress

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party

KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin

JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Supporting Actor

SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin

STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin

WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

IAN HART God’s Own Country

SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Most Promising Newcomer sponsored by The London EDITION

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

HARRY GILBY Just Charlie

COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth

HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny

LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion
The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
Debut Screenwriter

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Breakthrough Producer sponsored by Creativity Media

GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion

EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch

BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut

FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth

JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country
The Discovery Award sponsored by Raindance

EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar

HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson

IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans

ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague

MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright
Best Documentary

ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter

HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson

KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard

UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro

WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton
Best British Short Film supported by BFI NETWORK

1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay

FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee

WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon
Best Cinematography sponsored by Blackmagic Design

BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch

TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone

THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind

ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth
Best Casting

SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth

SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country

SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin

SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Costume Design

DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel

SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin

SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties

HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch

HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth
Best Editing

JOHNNY BURKE Williams

DAVID CHARAP Jawbone

JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin

JOE MARTIN Us and Them
Best Effects

NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual

LUKE DODD Journeyman

EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin

DAN MARTIN Double Date

CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest
Best Make Up & Hair Design

JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch

JAN SEWELL Breathe

NADIA STACEY Journeyman

NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin

SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth
Best Music

CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind

MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch

PAUL WELLER Jawbone

CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin
Best Production Design

JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth

CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin

JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait

NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch

EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Sound

ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country

MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch

ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone

JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SOUND TEAM Breathe

 

 

