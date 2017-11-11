‘Hannibal’: Watch the Mesmerizing Introduction of Francis Dolarhyde Set to AC/DC

Bryan Fuller let “Hannibal” fans see what happens with you mix Francis Dolarhyde and AC/DC.

Crime drama is going through a bit of a heyday, considering the critical acclamations of the recently released “Murder on the Orient Express” and Netflix original “Mindhunter.” But only “Hannibal” fans understand what we all lost when the beautifully gruesome NBC drama went off the air in 2015.

The show’s creator Bryan Fuller empathizes with the many fans missing both the show and its iconic characters, such as Will Graham and Dr. Hannibal Lecter himself. This week, Mr. Fuller graced the Fannibal Family with some behind-the-scenes temp footage introducing Richard Armitage as Francis Dolarhyde for the first time, and it’s pretty steamy, folks.

Like, actually steamy. The fictional serial killer is filmed working out extensively, Patrick Bateman-style. And somehow that’s not even the best part — Fuller shared not the final cut, but an early version of the scene with a temporary soundtrack: 2Cellos’s cover of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” It’s the perfect song choice for encapsulating Dolarhyde’s intense character.

2Cellos and a nearly naked Richard Armitage combine to make an exciting, sensual, and exquisite blend of music and visuals, something Bryan Fuller is no stranger to crafting. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the “Hannibal” nostalgia. Watch the clip once, or twice, or ten times, just don’t get hypnotized. (Or do. We can’t tell you how to live your life.)