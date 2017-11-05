‘Call Me by Your Name’ Soundtrack: Sufjan Stevens, the Psychedelic Furs, and More Lend Their Musical Stylings — Listen

Luca Guadagnino says that "the narrator became Sufjan Stevens with his new songs."

Just about every aspect of “Call Me by Your Name” has won acclaim, including its soundtrack. Luca Guadagnino’s romance, which stars Timothée Chalamet alongside Armie Hammer and first premiered at Sundance, features new songs by Sufjan Stevens on its soundtrack, and the director has gone so far as to say that “in a way, the narrator became Sufjan Stevens with his new songs.” Now, thanks to the powers of the internet, you can listen to the soundtrack below.

“The only direction I gave Sufjan was to ask him to do it — it’s Sufjan Stevens [laughs]. We wanted a sort of narrator that could make justice of the book, of the film, drawn from the narrative of Elio,” Guadagnino added. “We wanted something that wasn’t as close to us in first person. I felt Sufjan’s lyricism, both in the voice and the lyrics itself, had some beautiful elusiveness on one hand, on the other hand poignancy that were really resonate.”

“Call Me by Your Name” will next play at AFI Fest before Sony Pictures Classics releases it in theaters on November 24.