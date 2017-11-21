Charlie Rose’s ‘This Morning’ Co-Anchors Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King Address Allegations: ‘This Behavior Is Wrong, Period’

On the long-running morning show's first episode without the suspended Rose, his co-anchors delivered a message of support for the alleged victims.

“CBS This Morning” typically opens in splashy fashion, thanks to an early morning “eye opener,” which unspools a quickie montage of news that has broken overnight, a fine enough entry point for the long-running morning show. But on Tuesday morning, the show opened in atypical serious fashion, with co-anchors Gayle King and Norah McDonnell sitting next to each other for a frank discussion about their missing third anchor: Charlie Rose.

Rose was suspended on Monday night after a bombshell report in The Washington Post that chronicled allegations by eight women — many of them fellow journalists or aspiring journalists — who allege that Rose harassed them over a period of years. After the story dropped, Rose was swiftly suspended by both CBS and PBS, which distributes his “Charlie Rose” series.

In an official statement released to the Post, Rose said, “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

As “CBS This Morning” kicked off this morning, it was clear that the repercussions of his actions were already ringing out through the CBS newsroom. “This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and, more generally, the safety of women,” O’Donnell said. “Let me be very clear: There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive.”

She added, “This I know is true: Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace or society until there is reckoning and a taking of responsibility…This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong, period.”

King, still struggling with the news, took a more personal approach. “I really am still reeling,” she said. “I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night…I am not okay. After reading that article in the Post, it was was deeply disturbing, troubling, and painful for me to read. I think we have to make this matter to women.”

She added, “I have enjoyed a friendship and a partnership with Charlie for the past five years and I have held him in such high regard and I am really struggling…Charlie does not get a pass here, he does not get a pass in this room. We are all rocked by this…I can’t stop thinking the anguish of these women, what happened to their dignity, what happened to their bodies, what happened maybe even to their careers.”

You can watch the opening of this morning’s “CBS This Morning” below.

