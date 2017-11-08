Charlie Sheen Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Corey Haim — Report

A friend of the late actor Corey Haim claims Sheen had a sexual encounter with Haim when the latter was only 13-years-old.

Charlie Sheen has been accused of raping child actor Corey Haim during the production of the film “Lucas.” Haim was 13 years old and Sheen was 19 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. Former actor Dominick Brascia told the National Enquirer that Haim told him about the encounter with Sheen before Haim passed away in 2010 at 38 years old.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,'” Brascia said. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

The story matches a similar allegation made by Haim’s friend and fellow actor Corey Feldman in his 2013 book “Coreyography: A Memoir.” Feldman did not name Haim’s abuser, but he did write that Haim told him during the making of “Lucas” that “an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations.” According to what Haim told Feldman, Haim walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break and “allowed himself to be sodomized.”

According to the report, the Enquirer says it spoke with dozens of sources who verified that Haim told them about Sheen’s alleged abuse. One source claims that Haim was bullied by Sheen following the abuse.

IndieWire has reached out to Sheen’s representatives for comment.