‘Come Swim’: Stream Kristen Stewart’s Avant-Garde Directorial Debut For Free — Watch

Following screenings at Sundance and Cannes, Kristen Stewart's short film is now available to stream online.

Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut, “Come Swim,” has already been shown to audiences at Sundance and Cannes this year, but now it’s time for the world to discover what the indie darling has come up with in her first time behind the camera for a narrative feature. The short film, produced by David Ethan Shapiro and scored by St. Vincent, is now streaming for free as part of Refinery29’s Shatterbox Shorts program.

Back at the New York Film Festival in 2016, Stewart called directing “Come Swim” the “most satisfying” project of her career. “As an actor, you’re like a little thing that can help everyone feel this, but when it comes from you — it’s like validation in the most ultimate,” she said of directing. “You’re not alone. Like, ‘I see you, girl. I see you, and I get it.’ It’s like, ‘Yes!’”

Stewart was most recently seen in Olivier Assayas’ “Personal Shopper.” Following her work on the short film, she went on to direct music videos for Chvrches. Stream “Come Swim” in the video below.