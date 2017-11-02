Corey Feldman Names His Abuser: Actor John Grissom Accused of Sexual Molestation

Grissom starred with Feldman 1988's "License to Drive" and 1989's "Dream a Little Dream."

Corey Feldman has publicly accused actor John Grissom of sexually molesting him in the late 1980s. Feldman said the name of his alleged abuser for the first time during an interview on “The Dr. Oz Show,” where he also called Santa Barbara law enforcement officials to report the allegations. Grissom appeared opposite Feldman and fellow child actor Corey Haim in two movies: 1988’s “License to Drive” and 1989’s “Dream a Little Dream.”

During the taped interview on “The Dr. Oz Show,” it was revealed that Grissom has a previous arrest record, including a 2001 arrest for child molestation charges. He was found guilty of the crime in 2003 and is also in violation of “Megan’s Law,” which requires sex offenders to register by law.

Feldman has said for years that he was the victim of Hollywood’s pedophilia ring, but his appearance on “Dr. Oz” was the first time he publicly named Grissom as one of his abusers. The actor told Dr. Oz that he was going to name Grissom in his 2013 memoir “Coreyography” but was told not to by his lawyers.

Feldman spoke with Matt Lauer on NBC’s “Today” earlier this week about his history with molestation, although he did not name any of his accusers. The actor has said in the past that he hasn’t named his abusers because he hasn’t been able to hire the necessary legal representation.

At the end of October, Feldman launched a new campaign entitled TRUTH, which seeks to expose Hollywood pedophilia. The actor launched an Indiegogo campaign to help fund a planned documentary that will put a spotlight on Hollywood’s pedophelia ring. Feldman has listed a $10 million goal for the project.

“I vow that I will release every single name that I have knowledge of, period. And nobody’s going to stop this,” Feldman told “Today.”