‘Counterpart’ Trailer: Twisty Starz Pilot Will Give You Double J.K. Simmons After ‘Outlander’ Season Finale

The J.K. Simmons metaphysical spy drama will air its first episode on December 10, before its official premiere in the new year.

A few weeks ago, we called it “crazypants.” Next month, there’s a good chance your uncle may call it “That Show with the Two J.K. Simmonses.” But for right now, “Counterpart” is a show on the verge of giving audiences a first full look at its twisty new premise. Starz announced today that the “Counterpart” pilot will air after the “Outlander” Season 3 finale on December 10, and released a fresh trailer for the series to go along with it.

The show follows the increasingly convoluted life of Howard Silk (Simmons). Working as a dutiful (and blissfully unaware) low-level employee at a nondescript firm, Silk gets drawn into a strange metaphysical tug-of-war when he gets an unexpected visit from…himself. As both versions of Howard get caught up in a fight to cover up the true nature of this modern version of Berlin, it looks like it’s safe to say that, in true espionage fashion, nothing is quite as it seems.

In addition to Simmons, the cast of “Counterpart” also includes Olivia Williams, Harry Lloyd, Sara Serraiocco, and Ulrich Thomsen. Morten Tyldum directed the pilot, written by “The Jungle Book” scribe Justin Marks, while a few of the series’ later episodes were written by filmmaker Amy Berg.

For a sneak peek at all the “J.K. Simmons talking to himself” goodness, check out the latest trailer below:

“Counterpart” premieres Sunday, January 21, 2018 on Starz.

