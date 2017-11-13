‘Crashing’ Trailer: Pete Holmes is Falling in Love and Working at Cold Stone in Season 2

The HBO stand-up comedy series returns for a second season on January 14.

“Crashing” is retaking its place as a beginning-of-the-calendar-year HBO comedy and it’s looking a little different.

The HBO series starring Pete Holmes, loosely drawn from his own experiences rising through the New York comedy scene is heading back for a Season 2, this time with a slightly different outlook on love. After the show last left audiences with Pete finally coming to terms with his divorce, the new trailer features Jamie Lee as Pete’s big rebound fling. (Given Pete’s previous views on premarital sex, this understandably will cause some problems. But they look so happy!)

It doesn’t look like too much of a wild diversion from the origin story of Season 1 (even though it looks like Pete may have swapped out the Boston for the Comedy Cellar), but aside from regular cast member Artie Lange, it looks like this is another “Crashing” batch of Spot the Comedian Whose Work You May Be Familiar With: look closely and you’ll see the Lucas Brothers, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Penn Jillette, and Whitney Cummings, among others.

And did we mention it looks like Pete has a steady gig at Cold Stone Creamery now? Between this and his warmup gig for Rachael Ray last season, there’s hope that all of Pete’s future employment history will revolve around wholesome, kitchen-themed stuff. (Maybe Season 2 has an alternate timeline where Pete helps inspire this Aziz Ansari bit.)

Watch the trailer (with a Jeff Ross-hosted roast battle for good measure) below:

“Crashing” Season 2 premieres January 14 on HBO.

