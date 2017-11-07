Critics’ Choice Awards Moves Back to Mid-January Date, Rejecting Last Year’s Earlier Timeline

After jumping ahead of the fray for the 2016 awards, the BFCA's annual awards show moves back to mid-January, and grabs a new televised home.

After jumping ahead of much of the awards season fray for their 2016 awards, the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) have now officially moved their annual awards ceremony back to the mid-January slot it for so long occupied. Last year, the Critics’ Choice Awards took place on December 11, a very early date that may have given the ceremony a jump on their competitors, but left some members scrambling to watch all of the year’s movies and series in time for voting. This year, things go back to relative normal.

The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards will take place on January 11, 2018. The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement, and take place once again at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The annual show will also be televised on a brand new home: live The CW Network, replacing its usual berth on A&E.

“BFCA and BTJA are thrilled to be back on The CW, where many of our finest CCA shows were nurtured,” said BFCA President Joey Berlin in an official statement. “The CW is home to some of the best shows anywhere on broadcast television, and we’re looking forward to being back in their company for years to come. The Critics’ Choice Awards show has grown to be one of the most important and star-studded in Hollywood — and perhaps the most fun.”

Added Gaye Hirsch, The CW’s head of development, “We are delighted to welcome the Critics’ Choice Awards back to The CW, and showcase the best of both film and television during this live event in January. As award season kicks into high gear, we’re thrilled we can bring viewers an exciting night filled with the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood.”

In addition to the new awards date, the BFCA and BTJA also announced new timelines for the Film and Television awards. They are as follows:

FILM AWARDS

December 1, 2017 – Nominating ballots go out to BFCA members

December 4, 2017 – Deadline for returning nominating ballots

December 6, 2017 – Critics’ Choice Awards Film nominations announced

January 8, 2018 – Final ballots go out to BFCA members

January 9, 2018 – Deadline for returning final ballots

TELEVISION AWARDS

November 20, 2017 – Nomination Committees begin consideration

December 4, 2017 – Nomination Committees render recommendations

December 6, 2017 – Critics’ Choice Awards TV nominations announced

January 8, 2018 – Final ballots go out to BTJA members

January 9, 2018 – Deadline for returning final ballots

The Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the BFCA and BTJA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. The BFCA is the largest film critics’ organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 300 television, radio and online critics. BFCA members are the primary source of information for today’s film-going public. BTJA is the collective voice of journalists who regularly cover television for TV viewers, radio listeners and online audiences. Historically, the “Critics’ Choice Awards” are the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations.

The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig and WME.

