‘Dark’ Trailer: The Netflix Mystery Poised to Take Over Your Holidays is Almost Here

The first season of the new disappearance puzzle show from Germany will be available to stream December 1.

If you’ve already heard of “Dark,” the German mystery series premiering on Netflix next month, chances are good it’s because it’s been compared to other obsession-ready shows on the streaming service.

And, if that’s the kind of show that you’re into, you might not want to know too much about “Dark” beyond the fact that it centers around the disappearance of a young boy in a small town where strange, potentially paranormal things are happening around the community. Just in case that’s not enough, Netflix has released another trailer for the series, just a few weeks ahead of its release date.

At the risk of making a Stefon-like list of what you’ll find in Club “Dark,” this trailer really has everything: sensory deprivation chambers, spooky exterior shots of children lost in the woods, existential questions about the nature of time, flickering fluorescent lights, looming power plants, mysterious floating particles, a detective who’ll stop at nothing to find the truth, a family member who only speaks in vague and cryptic phrases, car crashes, guns, and ominous cuts to black.

The series, which made a splashy debut at TIFF back in September, comes from co-creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the pair behind the 2014 hacker mystery “Who Am I – No System is Safe.”

To get an official look at the show and start speculating about what that ending montage might mean, check out the trailer below:

“Dark” premieres December 1 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on Top of the Latest TV News! Sign Up for our TV Newsletter Now