Dave Chappelle Announces New Netflix Special With ‘Stranger Things’-Inspired Teaser

In the announcement for "Equanimity," the legendary comedian gets a makeover from the “Netflix is a Joke” campaign.

In a new teaser, Netflix announced on Friday that Dave Chappelle will be releasing “Equanimity,” his third comedy special with the streaming site, on Dec. 31. Eight months have passed since the first two of Chappelle’s three promised Netflix specials have been released, which include “Deep in the Heart of Texas” and “The Age of Spin.” He also appeared in the “Def Comedy Jam” 25th anniversary special for Netflix earlier this year.

Most recently, the “Netflix is a Joke” social channel has taken over the ad campaigns, spiking the “Equanimity” teaser with whimsy appeal geared towards the streaming mogul. If anything, it makes one thing abundantly clear: Dave Chappelle and “Stranger Things” make the greatest pair since tomato juice and tabasco.

Chappelle appeared in the official “Netflix is a Joke” campaign alongside comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chris Rock for the 2017 Emmy season. There, he was first introduced to the “Stranger Things” kids as a cool chaperone for their Hawkins lab takedown in Season 1. This time around in his official comedy special teaser, Chappelle confronts a murderous Eleven inside the government facility.

Appearing in front of nose-bleeding baby Kill Bill isn’t the smartest move, but it certainly looks like Netflix is going to end 2017 in style with another smash hit come New Year’s Eve.

Check out the clip below: