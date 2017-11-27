David Lynch’s Upcoming Memoir ‘Room to Dream’ Will ‘Reveal the Inner Story of the Life Behind the Art’

The book is being published next year.

We may not see more episodes of “Twin Peaks” anytime soon (or ever), but David Lynch never stops creating. His latest project looks to be one of his most personal: “Room to Dream,” a memoir co-written with Kristine McKenna. It won’t be published until next year, but we do now know that it will “reveal the inner story of the life behind the art.”

Here’s the full synopsis:

“In this memoir, David Lynch, co-creator of ‘Twin Peaks’ and writer and director of groundbreaking films like ‘Eraserhead,’ ‘The Elephant Man,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Mulholland Drive,’ opens up about a lifetime of extraordinary creativity, the friendships he has made along the way and the struggles he has faced—sometimes successful, sometimes not—to bring his projects to fruition. “Part-memoir, part-biography, ‘Room to Dream’ interweaves Lynch’s own reflections on his life with the story of those times, as told by Kristine McKenna, drawing from extensive and explosive interviews with ninety of Lynch’s friends, family members, actors, agents, musicians, and collaborators. Lynch responds to each recollection and reveals the inner story of the life behind the art.”

Random House will release “Room to Dream,” which comes in at 512 pages, on June 12, 2018. More information may be found here.