‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Reminds Us Why the World Needs an R-Rated Superhero

Deadpool arrives just in time to mess with the opening of "Justice League."

You didn’t think Deadpool was going to stay quiet while Warner Bros. releases a massive superhero tentpole like “Justice League,” did you? 20th Century Fox has debuted the first foul-mouthed teaser trailer for “Deadpool 2,” and it’s full of the kind of irreverent gimmicks and explosive footage that made the original an R-rated superhero game-changer at the box office.

“Deadpool 2” is directed by “John Wick” and “Atomic Blonde” filmmaker David Leitch and brings Reynolds back to the role he was born to play. Fox has remained tight-lipped on any plot details, and the new trailer gives away nothing of the story, although we do know Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, and T.J. Miller will be reprising their roles from the first installment. Josh Brolin is joining the cast as Cable, while “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz will star as Domino.

Unlike the first movie, which opened in February and dominated the winter box office, “Deadpool 2” is headed straight for summer blockbuster season with a June 1 release date. Watch the first teaser trailer below, but be warned: You’ve never seen Bob Ross quite like this before.