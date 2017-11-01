‘The Disaster Artist’: Sign Up For Free Screenings of Tommy Wiseau’s Infamous Original

IndieWire readers in the U.S. have the chance to see both "The Room" and "The Disaster Artist" for free thanks to A24.

In 2003, Tommy Wiseau released “The Room,” one of the most notorious American indie films of all time, which Wiseau himself starred in, wrote, directed and produced. “The Room” quickly became a cult-classic due to its absurd and non-sensical plot, and was often referred to as the “Citizen Kane” of bad movies.

“The Room” also inspired “The Disaster Artist,” a 2013 non-fiction account of the disastrous film’s production, which in turn inspired the 2017 film out this December, starring James Franco, Seth Rogen and Dave Franco. “The Disaster Artist” took SXSW by storm earlier this year, gaining rave reviews and significant Oscar buzz for the film’s writer, producer and director, James Franco.

To celebrate the release of “The Disaster Artist,” A24 will be hosting special one-night only screenings of “The Room,” and 50 U.S.-based IndieWire readers have the chance to attend a screening for free. Plus, if you attend one of these special screenings of “The Room,” you will also be invited to attending a screening of “The Disaster Artist” at a later date. Unfortunately, this follow-up offer does not extend to New York and Los Angeles.

Check out the trailer below for this special #PrepareForDisaster event, and find out more about the screenings here:

All screenings take place on November 9, and here is the full list of cities participating in the event: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Madison, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Omaha, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Sacramento, Saint Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa and Washington D.C. Once again, IndieWire readers in LA and NY won’t be able to receive follow-up passes to “The Disaster Artist.”

The free passes are only good for the first 50 IndieWire readers who sign up, so don’t miss your chance to see both “The Room” and “The Disaster Artist” for free. Sign up and learn more here.