‘Frozen’: Disney Sued by Singer Who Claims That ‘Let It Go’ Is Based on His Song — Listen

Jaime Ciero says that "Volar" inspired the massively successful song.

At least one person doesn’t want to let it go: Jaime Ciero, who says that the hit song from “Frozen” was inspired by his own “Volar.” He’s so sure of this, in fact, that he isn’t just suing Disney — he’s also going after Idina Menzel and Demi Lovato.

The news comes via TMZ, who note that Ciero refers to his 2008 track as “a huge international success reaching millions of listeners and landing on numerous charts of the most popular, top-performing songs.” “Let It Go,” meanwhile, was massively successful — it won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2014 as well as the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, sold nearly 11 million copies, and reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

TMZ adds that Ciero is seeking profits from the movie, music, and marketing; he claims that “the striking similarities include note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production and textures.” Listen to both songs below and judge for yourself.



