The dark aura of Sharon Horgan's HBO debut looks to be getting an infusion of sprightly cheer in Season 2.

“Divorce” was nothing if not unique when it debuted in the winter of 2016. Dark, unflinching, and with a black sense of humor, Sarah Jessica Parker’s return to HBO dug into the nitty gritty details of an act nearly half of America’s married population will go through during their lives. Some viewers weren’t ready to deal with it, but those who were experienced a meticulous 10-episode investigation into the depths of long-term pain and newfound freedom.

Season 2 looks to capitalize more on the latter. As Parker’s divorcee Frances notes in the opening seconds of the new trailer, her divorce isn’t a bummer: It’s a fresh start.

“Now that I’m divorced, I wanted to be the master of my own destiny,” Robert says in the new trailer, as he shaves off the magnificent mustache that drew so much loving attention in Season 1.

But we get it. Things need to change. Robert’s life is changing, the show is changing, and the world is changing. Not all change is bad. Robert, after all, wasn’t exactly making the healthiest decisions last year. Maybe a new look is just what he needs to get his life back on track.

“Divorce” may have been very good at what it was in Season 1, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be better in Season 2. Get ready.

Here’s HBO’s official synopsis:

“Divorce,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker, kicks off its eight-episode season Sunday, January 14 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT). Season 2 finds Frances (Parker) and her ex-husband, Robert (Thomas Haden Church), dealing with the aftermath of their explosive separation and learning to rebuild their lives. The show also stars Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore.

The series was created by Sharon Horgan; season two is executive produced by Jenny Bicks, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alison Benson, Sharon Horgan and Aaron Kaplan. Jenny Bicks serves as showrunner.

“Divorce” Season 2 premieres January 14, 2018 on HBO. Watch the trailer below.