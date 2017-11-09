‘Doctor Who’: Jodie Whittaker’s New Doctor Quirky Costume Is Perfect for Cosplay and Adventuring

The 13th Doctor’s ensemble follows in the footsteps of wacky yet functional outfits.

With Peter Capaldi making way for Jodie Whittaker as the lead on “Doctor Who,” details about the new era have begun to be released. The latest news in the Whoniverse is the essential new costume that the new Doctor will wear.

On the long-running series, the clothes make the man, or in this case, woman. While it may seem like a frivolous detail, the Doctor is such an iconic character that it’s essential to get the look just right for numerous reasons. Primarily, it should convey the personality and tone of the new Doctor. In recent years, Ten sported a long duster, Eleven had his classic tweed and bow tie, while Capaldi’s Twelve kept it clean and classic with a few idiosyncratic touches: The dark jacket paired with a matching waistcoat and crisp white shirt conveyed a more traditional tone befitting his age, yet the sunglasses, red lining and occasional guitar kept the rock ’n’ roll flair.

With the first-ever woman taking on the ever-changing mantle, fans were keen to see what the BBC dreamed up, and it doesn’t disappoint:

At first glance, it’s a modern take on hipster-meets-toddler, but in a good way. The rainbow stripes on the shirt could indicate a message of inclusion. That, paired with the suspenders, wide-cut highwaters, and Docs give a youthful, rebellious feel. The socks appear to be TARDIS blue peeking out of the high tops. It’s all brought together by a sensible coat.

Overall, the new outfit is in keeping with the feeling of past costumes in that it’s highly functional for adventures — and in fact, this looks like the most comfortable one of all — yet with enough quirk to show personality. It’s a promising start and reveals a more playful side to the new Doctor.

The ensembles are also particularly important to fandom as well, since cosplaying as the Doctor is of paramount importance. Since cosplay is all about empowerment and revealing the true nature of its artists, the Doctor has been a staple of cons for decades. As with past costumes, this one looks as if all the items of clothing should be easily obtainable and even customizable.

Capaldi’s final episode will be the Christmas special this year, during which Thirteen should make her first appearance. The new season will kick off in Fall 2018 and also co-star Bradley Walsh as Graham, Tosin Cole as Ryan, and Mandip Gill as Yasmin. In addition, Sharon D. Clarke will have a recurring role.