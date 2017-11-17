‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special Preview: The First Doctor and the Twelfth Doctor Enter the TARDIS — Watch

The scene comes from "Twice Upon a Time," this year's Christmas Special.

You neophytes may not know it, but the TARDIS is a pretty big deal in the world of “Doctor Who.” The device — whose name may or may not be an acronym — has long been used by Doctors to travel through time, probably, and will next be occupied by the 13th Doctor. Before Jodie Whittaker takes residence in that iconic vessel, however, the folks at BBC are treating fans to a preview in which the First Doctor comes upon the Twelfth Doctor’s TARDIS.

The scene comes from “Twice Upon a Time,” this year’s Christmas Special, and stars Peter Capaldi as the current Doctor, David Bradley (also familiar for playing Filch in the “Harry Potter” movies and Walder Frey on “Game of Thrones”) as the First Doctor, Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts, and Mark Gatiss as the Captain. The crossed timelines naturally leads to some confusion: “Look at my TARDIS!” the First Doctor exclaims. “Have I been burgled?”

The current Doctor, meanwhile, does his best to apprise their guest of the situation: “You’re an officer from World War I at the South Pole being pursued by an alien through frozen time. Madness was never this good.” Watch the full scene below.