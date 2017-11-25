Back to IndieWire

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele, and More Mock Donald Trump’s Time Magazine Tweet: ‘Nobody Cares’

The tweeter-in-chief continues to inspire derision.

3 hours ago

Donald Trump Time Magazine Person of the Year

As evidenced by the fact that Donald Trump says he’ll “PROBABLY” be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, Donald Trump almost certainly won’t be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. (Also, the fact that chief content officer Alan Murray called it “total BS.”) Like most communiqués from the tweeter-in-chief, this latest tantrum has inspired mockery from the likes of Joulia Louis-Dreyfus, Jordan Peele, and Ava DuVernay.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

ad