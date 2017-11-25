Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ava DuVernay, Jordan Peele, and More Mock Donald Trump’s Time Magazine Tweet: ‘Nobody Cares’

As evidenced by the fact that Donald Trump says he’ll “PROBABLY” be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, Donald Trump almost certainly won’t be Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. (Also, the fact that chief content officer Alan Murray called it “total BS.”) Like most communiqués from the tweeter-in-chief, this latest tantrum has inspired mockery from the likes of Joulia Louis-Dreyfus, Jordan Peele, and Ava DuVernay.
.@nytimes just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named comedienne of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! @andy_murray
— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 25, 2017
Time Magazine called to say that I was DEFINITELY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year” but I would have to agree to leak major #Ep8 spoilers. I said “no problem”, but then they told me you turned it down and now I don’t want it anymore. Thanks anyway! https://t.co/0tPGr1cNEM
— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 25, 2017
You can always print yourself another fake cover.
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 24, 2017
Nobody cares.
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 24, 2017
Patton Oswalt called to say that he was going to tweet that GET OUT was PROBABLY his favorite movie of the year, but I would have to agree to get lunch with him and do a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 25, 2017