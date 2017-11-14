‘mother!’: Download Darren Aronofsky’s Most Polarizing Screenplay for Free

Darren Aronofsky says he wrote the script for "mother!" in five days and it poured out of him like a fever dream. Now you can read it for yourself.

With just over a month to go before the end of 2017, it’s relatively safe to say that Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!” will go down as the most polarizing studio release of the year. The Jennifer Lawrence-starring psychodrama intensely divided critics and audiences with its allegorical story and its incredibly graphic climax, but the movie has quickly become something of a cult favorite with a following of devoted fans ready to sing its praises.

Aronofsky told press that he wrote “mother!” in five days and that the screenplay poured out of him like a fever dream, and now everyone can read the script for himself/herself thanks to Paramount. The studio has made the screenplay available to download for free, and it provides another opportunity for movie lovers to analyze all of Aronofsky’s ambitious ideas and Biblical allusions. And yes, the final 20 minutes are just as batshit crazy on paper as they are on the big screen.

“mother!” stars Lawrence and Javier Bardem whose peaceful and isolated lives are upended by the arrival of two mysterious strangers, played by Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer. Lawrence said yes to the movie before even reading the script, but told journalists during the film’s press tour that the screenplay was a masterpiece, albeit one that horrified her.

“When I read it, I threw it across the room and told [Aronofsky] he had severe psychological problems,” she said at a press conference during the Toronto International Film Festival. “But it’s a masterpiece.”

You can find out what Lawrence means by downloading the “mother!” screenplay right here.