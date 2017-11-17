‘Easy’ Season 2 Trailer: Joe Swanberg’s Netflix Series Returns With Aubrey Plaza and More Sex

The new cast for the anthology's new season includes Aubrey Plaza, Judy Greer, and Michaela Watkins.

Season 2 of “Easy,” the Netflix anthology comedy series created by Joe Swanberg, is one step closer, now that the streaming giant has dropped the trailer for the show’s upcoming season.

The show will continue to explore, as it did with Season 1 last year, a set of diverse characters in the Chicago urban space as they blunder “through the modern maze of love, sex, technology, and culture,” according to Netflix.

‘Easy’ will follow the same individually anthologized episode structure, with some new stars joining the show, including Aubrey Plaza, Kate Berlant, Joe Lo Truglio, Michaela Watkins, Judy Greer, and Danielle Macdonald.

Returning cast includes Dave Franco, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Micucci, Marc Maron, Zazie Beetz, Michael Chernus, Kiersey Clemons, Evan Jonigkeit, Jacqueline Toboni, and Aya Cash. Whether they will play their Season 1 characters is still unknown.

IndieWire’s TV Critic Ben Travers said that Season 1 “captures all of the Midwestern capital’s glory, showcasing its variant neighborhoods, hidden gems, and tourist attractions.” It appears that this upcoming season will delve into some of the same subject matters. The first season of the show had eight episodes with eight different storylines, including one that was almost entirely performed in Spanish.

Season 2 will be up on Netflix on December 1, and it is said that its mumblecore-style episodes will have Swanberg as writer, director, and executive producer. You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the first look photos, too: