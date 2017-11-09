Ed Westwick Accused of Rape By Second Woman, Former Actress Aurélie Wynn

A second woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against the "Gossip Girl" star.

Former actress Aurélie Wynn has accused Ed Westwick of rape, becoming the second woman to make sexual assault allegations against the “Gossip Girl” actor following Kristina Cohen. Wynn says the assault occurred in July 2014. She was invited to Westwick’s apartment along with a girl who was dating the actor’s roommate at the time, and the alleged assault happened once all the parties went to sleep around 5am ET.

“I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” Wynn wrote in a post shared on Facebook. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny.”

Wynn says she recorded herself as she found her way out of Westwick’s apartment. The former actress says she told “Glee” star Mark Salling about the encounter with Westwick, but that he “pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me.”

“My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be ‘that girl’ and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame,” Wynn wrote.

Wynn thanks Westwick’s first accuser, Cohen, for giving her the strength to come forward with her own story. “I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick,” she wrote.

Cohen accused Westwick of rape on November 7. In a story similar to Wynn’s, Cohen says she woke up from a nap to find the actor on top of her. Westwick denied the allegation and said he did not even know Cohen in a statement on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

IndieWire has reached out to Westwick’s representatives for comment. Read Wynn’s allegation below.