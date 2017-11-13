Elizabeth Perkins Calls Out James Woods While Advocating for Harassment Victims

The actress carried a sign stating, "James Woods #MeToo," but has yet to clarify its meaning.

While participating in the Take Back the Workplace March in Los Angeles on November 12, actress Elizabeth Perkins implied that she has been mistreated by fellow actor James Woods. Perkins was photographed toting a white, handwritten sign that read, “James Woods #MeToo.” Representatives for Perkins and Woods have not yet responded to requests for comment.

USA Today reported that a few hundred protestors — a confluence of the Take Back the Workplace March and the #MeToo Survivors March — banded together at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenues, outside the Dolby Theatre, where The Academy’s Governors Awards took place Saturday evening (Perkins, 56, wore a red t-shirt supporting the former, which was organized by The Feminist Majority Foundation, Civican, and We For She).

According to the Take Back the Workplace March’s website, the purpose of the event was “to demand that action be taken, so that every woman or man — no matter the industry — has the resources and support to end sexual harassment in the workplace.” Rallying cries referenced claims of misconduct recently lodged against the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Louis C.K., including, “Not in pots, not in plants, keep your junk inside your pants.”

Weinstein accuser and Fox News reporter Lauren Sivan, and Oscar-winning producer and Women in Film head Cathy Schulman (“Crash”) each delivered speeches.

Perkins, a three-time Emmy-nominee for “Weeds” who last appeared on the current season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has not co-starred with Woods in a narrative film or series; they have attended the same award shows, and both appeared as talking heads in the 2008 documentary TV movie “Reinventando Hollywood.”

Meanwhile, Woods, 70, announced his retirement from acting last month, concluding a career that stretched more than four decades and earned him Oscar nominations for “Salvador” and “Ghosts of Mississippi.” Weeks before the announcement, actress, director, and author Amber Tamblyn accused Woods in both a Teen Vogue open letter and New York Times op-ed of hitting on her in the late ’90s, aware that she was just 16 years old.