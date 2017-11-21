Emilia Clarke Defends ‘Game of Thrones’ Sex and Nudity: ‘People F*ck For Pleasure’

Daenerys Targaryen has had enough of your complaining about nudity on the hit HBO series.

Emilia Clarke got incredibly blunt when talking to Harpar’s Bazaar about the nudity and sex scenes on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Over the last seven seasons, the hit series has received its fair share of backlash over what some viewers and critics perceive as gratuitous nudity, but Daenerys Targaryen no longer wants to here anybody’s complaints.

“I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when ‘Game of Thrones’ came back on,'” Clarke says. “I’m like, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale?’ I fucking love that show, and I cried when it ended because I couldn’t handle not seeing it. That is all sex and nudity. There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People fuck for pleasure — it’s part of life.”

Clarke has played Daenerys Targaryen on “Game of Thrones” season the pilot episode. She is currently filming the show’s eighth and final season. The actress has often defended the show’s recurring nudity and controversial sex scenes.

Clarke told ELLE earlier this year, “I get a lot of crap for having done nude scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so antifeminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting, so it’s kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, ‘There you go!’”

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 is expected to debut in late 2018 or early 2019.