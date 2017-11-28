‘Euphoria’ First Trailer: Alicia Vikander and Eva Green Are Damaged Sisters

Vikander reunites with the director who gave her a movie career.

The thought of Alicia Vikander and Eva Green starring in the same movie is enticing enough, but the fact they’re playing sisters in “Euphoria” is almost too amazing to handle. The drama marks the third directorial effort from Lisa Langseth, the Swedish filmmaker who put Vikander on the radar of Hollywood by casting her as the lead in dramas “Pure” and “Hotell.” “Euphoria” marks a coming home of sorts for Vikander, and it should be a knockout.

“Euphoria” follows Vikander and Green’s estranged sisters as they travel through Europe and attempt a difficult and ominous reconciliation. The supporting cast includes Charles Dance, Charlotte Rampling, Mark Stanley, and Adrian Lester. The film was shot in Munich, Germany and the German Alps.

The drama had its world premiere in the Platform section of the Toronto International Film Festival. “Euphoria” was the second Vikander drama to play TIFF after Wim Wenders’ “Submergence.” She can be seen in the “Tomb Raider” reboot in 2018. Green, meanwhile, was at Cannes earlier this year with Roman Polanski’s “Based on a True Story.”

Watch the first “Euphoria” trailer below. The movie does not have a U.S. release date.