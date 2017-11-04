2017 European Film Awards Nominations: ‘The Square,’ ‘BPM,’ ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer,’ and More Lead the Way

This year's ceremony takes place on December 9 in Berlin.

The European Film Awards nominations have been released, with a number of festival favorites landing high-profile nods. Among them are “The Square” and “BPM,” which were both nominated for Best European Film, and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” which missed out on the top category but was recognized in the Director, Actor, and Screenwriter fields.

This year’s ceremony, the 30th, takes place in Berlin on December 9. Here are all the nominees:

Best European Film

“BPM (Beats per Minute),” (Robin Campillo, France)

“Loveless,” (Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia, Belgium, Germany, France)

“On Body and Soul,” (Ildiko Enyedi, Hungary)

“The Other Side of Hope,” (Aki Kaurismaki, Finland, Germany)

“The Square,” (Ruben Ostlund, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark)

Best European Director

Ildiko Enyedi, (“On Body and Soul”)

Aki Kaurismaki, (“The Other Side of Hope”)

Yorgos Lanthimos, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)

Ruben Ostlund, (“The Square”)

Andrey Zvyagintsev, (“Loveless”)

Best European Actor

Claes Bang, (“The Square”)

Colin Farrell, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)

Josef Hader, (“Farewell to Europe”)

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, (“BPM (Beats per Minute)”)

Jean-Louis Trintignant, (“Happy End”)

Best European Actress

Paula Beer, (“Frantz”)

Juliette Binoche, (“Bright Sunshine In”)

Alexandra Borbely, (“On Body and Soul”)

Isabelle Huppert, (“Happy End”)

Florence Pugh, (“Lady Macbeth”)

Best European Screenwriter

Ildiko Enyedi, (“On Body and Soul”)

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)

Ruben Ostlund, (“The Square”)

Oleg Negin and Andrey Zvyagintsev, (“Loveless”)

François Ozon, “Frantz”)

Best European Documentary

“Austerlitz,” (Sergei Loznitsa, Germany)

“Communion,” (Anna Zamecka, Poland)

“La Chana,” (Lucija Stojevic, Spain, Iceland, U.S.)

“Stranger in Paradise,” (Guido Hendrikx, Netherlands)

“The Good Postman,” (Tonislav Hristov, Finland, Bulgaria)

Best European Animated Feature

“Ethel & Ernest,” (Roger Mainwood, U.K., Luxembourg)

“Louise by the Shore,” (Jean-François Laguionie, France, Canada)

“Loving Vincent,” (Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Poland, U.K.)

“Zombillenium,” (Arthur de Pins , Alexis Ducord, France, Belgium)

Best European Comedy

“King of The Belgians,” (Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens, Belgium, The Netherlands, Bulgaria)

“The Square,” (Ruben Ostlund, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark)

“Vincent and The End of The World,” (Christophe van Rompaey, Belgium, France)

“Welcome to Germany,” (Simon Verhoeven, Germany)