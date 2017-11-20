‘Family Guy’ Depicts a Very Awkward Family Dinner Between Ronan Farrow and Woody Allen

Timing is everything in comedy, and joking about Ronan Farrow seems a bit misguided right now.

“Family Guy” is well known for its cutaway anecdotes, but one of the latest bits involving Ronan Farrow and Woody Allen ended up being more awkward than laugh-out-loud funny. During the November 21 episode “Petey IV,” the show cut to an awkward family dinner between Farrow, Allen, and Soon-Yi Previn and joked about the rumors that Farrow is actually the son of Frank Sinatra and not Allen.

The episode found Peter befriending Vladimir Putin and taking him on a tour of Quahog. When the Russian President told Peter that not everything is always as it seems, Peter responded, “Yeah, except for Ronan Farrow, who is clearly Woody Allen’s son and absolutely not Frank Sinatra’s.” The show then cut to the dinner scene, where Ronan was depicted as Sinatra’s offspring by being a smoking, boozing, misogynistic racist.

“You got it, four eyes. Wouldn’t miss a dinner with my cuckoo dad for the world,” the show’s version of Farrow told Allen. He then refers to Previn as “anime Wong” and “rice bowl.”

“Hey, anime Wong, no ticky no shirty. I’m just kidding around, rice bowl, jeez lighten up,” the line reads. “This room is tighter than Ava Gardner’s caboose. Us, right [referring to Allen]? It’s like looking in a mirror.”

Joking about Farrow’s parentage is certainly fair game, and it’s an easy target for a show as regularly controversial as “Family Guy,” but the joke aired at a time when Farrow has been universally praised for his efforts in breaking stories of sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. November 2017 was not exactly the best time to joke about Farrow being the verbally abusive son of Sinatra.

Farrow’s October 10 story in The New Yorker received widespread attention since it included three rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein from actresses Asia Argento and Lucia Evans, plus an accuser who chose to remain anonymous. In the month since, Farrow has broken stories about an alleged international spy network used by Weinstein to cover up his sexual assaults and an interview with Rose McGowan about her drug arrest in Virginia.

The “Family Guy” episode is now streaming on Hulu. The joke begins at the 12 minute, 30-second mark.