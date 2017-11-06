‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer: Your BDSM-Themed Valentine’s Day Plans Arrive in Sexy Style

Mrs. Grey will see you now.

The final installment of the worldwide “Fifty Shades” phenomenon hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, just in time for those whose idea of a romantic night out is watching softcore S&M porn. “Fifty Shades Freed” is the third and final installment of the steamy franchise, based on the bestselling books by E.L. James. In the first full trailer for the concluding chapter, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) has put a ring on the bad boy billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) — and it appears their sex life has never been better.

Per the official synopsis: “Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.”

Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, and Jennifer Ehle also make appearances. “Fifty Shades Freed” is directed by James Foley and hits theaters on February 14, 2018.

